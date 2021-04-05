Delhi to go in for mini-containment zones to check Covid spread

The Minister said the Delhi government would soon create micro-containment zones in the national capital to check the spread of Covid-19.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Areas reporting more than three Covid-19 cases in a day would be designated as micro-containment zones, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

Jain said random Covid testing was being carried out at a rapid pace. The Minister urged the people of Delhi to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid any negligence. "I believe that taking necessary precautions is of utmost importance to stop the coronavirus infections," he added.

Jain claimed that the state government is taking appropriate measures which includes ramping up the daily testing capacity.

"Infected patients, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are being home quarantined, and moderate to severe Covid-19 cases are being isolated and treated in the hospitals. Genome tracing is also being carried out and nearly 30 people are being traced for the coronavirus infection," Jain added.

Responding to queries regarding the sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and subsequent deaths caused in the city in the last few weeks, the Minister said,"The severity of the cases is comparatively lower as compared to the previous Covid-19 wave. This is the fourth wave in Delhi and the second wave in the country."

Delhi on Sunday reported 4,033 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent, according to the state Health department report on Sunday. The city also reported as many as 21 deaths taking the overall death tally to 11,081 till Sunday night.

