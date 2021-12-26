Delhi to re-impose night curfew amid rising Covid cases

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Night curfew will be re-imposed again in the national capital from Monday amid rising fresh Covid infections on daily basis.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 290 fresh Covid infection which is highest single day rise after June 10. According to the Health Department, the city had recorded 305 Covid cases on June 10.