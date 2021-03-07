Delhiites to get free Covid jabs in 3rd phase

The special allocation for vaccination would be presented by the government in Budget 2021-22 in the Assembly which will be in session Monday onwards.

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Delhi government is working on a budgetary allocation where vaccination against Covid-19 will be provided free of cost to city residents at Delhi government-run public hospitals, sources said.

"The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi," said a government source.

"It will be (free) for those who would fall under the next phase of Covid immunisation drive," the source added.

However, there is no clarity on the amount the government may keep aside for this special allocation.

The vaccination is currently provided free of cost at government facilities across the country to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those prioritised according to age and underlying medical conditions.

The ongoing phase covers 42 lakh population in the national capital who are over 60 years of age and those between 45 to 59 with 20 specified co-morbidities. Vaccination for such beneficiaries is provided free of charge at government hospitals while Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals.

Vaccination is currently underway in the national capital at 402 sites set up in 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the Budget is likely to have proposals to open 'Sainik Schools' in Delhi and promote yoga on a wide scale in the city, the sources said. The government is also expected to share its plan to increase Delhi's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, in the budget, they added.

Besides, the Delhi government is also expected to outline measures in the Budget to simplify the trade and business processes and make them more user-friendly in the future, the sources shared.

--IANS

asr/kr