Delnaaz Irani recalls exactly when Rupali Ganguly became her BFF

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actresses Delnaaz Irani and Rupali Ganguly have known each other for over 15 years now. Delnaaz says she still remembers exactly when the two turned from colleagues to friends.

"Initially it was about just doing plays together. We have done a couple of shows together, too, and we knew each other socially. But our bonding and friendship started during the show 'Zara Nachke Dikha' in 2008. We became close and then we became family. Even during my 'Bigg Boss' stint, she totally supported me. Our friendship just kept growing and we have stuck like glue ever since," Delnaaz told IANS.