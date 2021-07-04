Delnaaz Irani: The pandemic did not change anything for my career

"It (pandemic) did not change anything for me career wise. I would not want to do anything else but acting. I would probably tweak things a little bit in the way I approach or present work right now, like today I am sitting at home and making a lot of creative videos. I've started my own YouTube channel, my own chat show and doing a lot of collaborations on social media. So, yes, I have found out more ways to expand myself," she says.

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani says that while the pandemic has made a lot of actors rethink about their career, she has learnt ways to explore her love for being in front of the camera.

While the actress admits that times are tough, she believes that acting is her one true love and something that she would never want to go away from.

"It's not like I would want to do a complete shift like right now I am an actor but I won't suddenly go to a school and start teaching or start a business because these things are not my cup of tea. I think I will live here and die here. Probably I will have my makeup on when I die. I am meant to be here in this profession and I'll always be here."

She adds: "Yes times are tough and some actors have reconsidered their choices and decisions but I have no plans of going anywhere. I feel there's a lot of scope these days. You have YouTube and social media. You've a variety of things that you can do and make money. It's all good being in the same profession. I don't think I can do anything else besides being an actor," she signs off.

--IANS

ym/dpb