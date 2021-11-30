Delnaaz Irani to display her non-comic side in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and popular TV actress Delnaaz Irani talks about playing a non-comic character in the upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.

She says that this character is different from what she has done before and she relates with it quite well.

Delnaaz says: "Kiran is a character that I have never attempted to essay before. My earlier characters have been comic but this is the first time I am going to play the character that I always wanted to in the non-comedy space. Kiran is closest to my own age; we are very similar in nature. I am very thankful to Production House Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment for respecting my talent as an actor and not typecasting me in geriatric roles."