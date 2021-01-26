Demi Lovato to star in NBC comedy 'Hungry'

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American singer and actor Demi Lovato is returning to her TV roots! The star will feature in a comedy project titled 'Hungry', which is in the works at NBC.



The 28-year-old singer is all set to headline the upcoming project which follows friends in a food issues group "as they help each other look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better," reported Variety.

The network has given the show a put pilot commitment, which means if it does not air as a series, it will premiere as a special at least. Lovato will executive produce and star in the series, with 'Frasier' and 'Will and Grace' fame producer Suzanne Martin helming the show.

'Will and Grace' star Sean Hayes will also executive produce under his production company. Lovato guest-starred alongside Hayes in the 'Will and Grace' revival last year.

Aside from her stint on the American sitcom 'Will and Grace', Lovato has starred on several TV shows in the years since 'Sonny With a Chance'. She was in two episodes of 'From Dusk Till Dawn' and guest-starred as Dani, Santana's (Naya Rivera) love interest in four episodes of 'Glee' in 2013 and 2014. She also appeared as a patient in one episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' in 2010.

According to E! News, the singer has been vocal about struggling with and recovering from bulimia. She also sought treatment for her eating disorder during a 2010 rehab and has been open about her subsequent relapses. In March 2020, she spoke to American comedian Ellen Degeneres about a period where she felt like her life and her food were controlled by her team.

"My life, I just felt, was so--and I hate to use this word--but I felt like it was controlled by so many people around me," she had said earlier.

"If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn't call room service. Or, if there was fruit in my hotel room, they would take it out because that's extra sugar. We're not talking about, like, brownies, and cookies, and candies and stuff. It was fruit," she added.

Lovato has since hired American media proprietor Scooter Braun as her manager. He will also serve as an executive producer on 'Hungry'. (ANI)