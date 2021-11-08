Dengue caseload in Gurugram touches 267

Patients who were diagnosed with dengue complained of high fever, sweating, headache, vomiting, abdominal pain, muscle pain and traces of blood in their stool.

Around 4,614 samples have been taken, of which 267 tested positive for dengue, while a report of about 10 per cent samples is awaited.

Gurugram, Nov 8 (IANS) Gurugram has registered 267 dengue cases in this season so far, the District Health department said on Monday.

During the last six weeks, around 200 dengue cases were reported.

For the screening of dengue and malaria, an intensive investigation campaign is being run by the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and notices are also being given if mosquito larvae are found.

On Sunday, two dengue cases were reported in the district.

A total of 6,870 households were screened on Sunday, of which notices were given to 72 houses.

This year, a total of 13,738 notices have been given by the MCG to households where mosquito larvae were found.

It is a matter of relief that no casualty due to dengue has been reported in the district this year.

