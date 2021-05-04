Desingh Periyasamy denies directing Rajinikanth's next!

There was a buzz in the Tamil media circle that Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy is likely to direct Superstar Rajinikanth's next after Annaatthe with Sun Pictures. But the director quickly took to his Twitter page to deny the news.

"The News which is spreading about my next film is not true.Will update u soon...Thanks for the love and support.Stay Safe and Take Care", tweeted Desingh Periyasamy. It is worth mentioning that Rajinikanth personally loved Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal and he even spoke to Desingh at length about the film. Rajini even asked whether the director has a script for him.

Desingh is likely to direct Sivakarthikeyan's next, says a source close to the director.



