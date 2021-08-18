Desingh Periyasamy to direct Vijay or Rajini?

Earlier, there were reports that Desingh Periyasamy would be directing Rajinikanth for AGS Entertainment. But, Desingh has said that he hasn't signed any new film.

Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal fame has all of a sudden become one of the most wanted directors in Tamil. The director has been approached by multiple production houses for his next but he hasn't signed any concrete deal yet.

The current hot buzz is that Desingh Periyasamy has also narrated a script to Vijay and the actor is impressed with the one-liner narrated by the director.

Another rumor is that Sivakarthikeyan has also liked a script narrated by Desingh Periyasamy but the director is yet to take a final call. As all these names are very big , he couldn't say no to anyone.

An official announcement on the director's next will be out very soon!