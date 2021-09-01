Despite being fully vaccinated, Farah Khan tests Covid positive

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder has tested Covid positive once again, despite being fully vaccinated. She took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to confirm the news.

The filmmaker, who is seen as a judge in TV reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' says that she has informed people around her to get tested. The filmmaker was shooting with co-judge Shilpa Shetty on Monday.