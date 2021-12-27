Despite Omicron risk, 14% likely to go to cinemas in next 60 days: Survey

The survey, which received close to 17,000 responses from citizens residing in 314 districts of India, also stated that 14 per cent citizens have already visited cinema halls or multiplexes to watch a movie in the last 60 days.

The figure is 40 per cent higher than the number of citizens who are likely to watch a movie at cinema halls or multiplexes in the next 60 days in comparison to a similar survey conducted in July this year.

Extrapolation of the data shows a grime picture.

According to LocalCircles, if 14 per cent citizens are planning to go to the theatre or multiplex to watch a movie in the next 60 days, and it is assumed that India has a population of 138 crore, it translates to about 19 crore citizens going to the theatre or multiplex to watch a movie in the next 60 days.

"Given the level of awareness and the very high risk, the Central and state governments and district administrations must watch the situation closely and the moment there is a visible trend of rising TPR day over day, cinema halls must be closed to prevent further spread," said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles.

"Though most cinema halls and multiplexes claim that masks are mandatory, once the crowd is seated there is zero enforcement. Non-compliance has been reported by citizens on LocalCircles from across the country, stating that it is only for entry that some cinemas require people to be masked."

Lately, with the release of 'Sooryavanshi', 'Spiderman No way Home' and last week's '83', people have started going to the theatres once again.

Upcoming movies like ‘Jersey,' ‘Deep Water' and ‘The King's Man' are scheduled to release within the next two weeks and are likely to attract large crowds.

However, as this momentum builds, India has recorded nearly 600 cases of Omicron in the last four weeks and the daily Covid caseload in many parts of the country is once again rising.

