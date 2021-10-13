Despite tight security, 'Beast' shooting spot video leaked!

Despite tight security and no mobile phone policy, a miscreant has leaked a video from the shooting spot of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. While a section of Vijay fans shared the video, others have asked the fellow fans to not circulate it.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Beast is said to be a heist thriller set in a shopping mall. Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame is directing the film, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead and Selvaraghavan plays the baddie. Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the biggie.