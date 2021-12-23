'Dev D' actor Anjum Batra has his reel fan moment in '83'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) 'Dev D' actor Anjum Batra plays an ardent cricket fan in Kabir Khan's much-awaited cricket drama, '83'. And he promises that the movie will be a treat for both diehard cricket fans and patriots.

Speaking about his character, Batra said: "My character Kulwant Singh Toor is a migrant from Punjab who works as a mechanic for an Englishman. He can go to any extent to watch a cricket match and desperately wants India to lift the World Cup."