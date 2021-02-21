Dev DD season 2 talks about female foeticide and LGBTQ

Lead actress Asheema Vardaan, who reprises her role as Devika in the show's second season, spilled the beans on the subject. She said: "This time the show is majorly taking about female foeticide and LGBTQ. The show talks about Queer Marriage which is an important topic to shine light on as queer people don't enjoy marriage rights that as their straight counterparts do. It's saddening to see that our law don't see straight couple and Queer couple the same which leads to social stigma and ostracisation."

It is adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's epic novel "Devdas" with a female perspective as Devika. The series gives an unconventional twist to the "Devdas" storyline with gender reversals.

The second season is more intriguing with its storyline, feels the actress. She added: "Season 2 talks about more serious topics apart from feminism, sexism and homophobia which are brushed under the carpet about which society is reluctant to talk about. It talks about few more serious things which are happening since long time. So Devika is challenging this things openly and deals with it. These things are put across in the show sometimes in a strong way and sometimes in a subtle way."

Talking about her character in the new season, the actress further shared: "Its introducing two new characters Paritosh coming in Devika's life and Aditi coming in Anurag's life. These so-called love interests coming in their life is going to be an interesting ride. Its all about Devika, her life, her journey and how she takes a stand for her friends, family and what she feels is right. Devika is a rebel, fighter who lives her life on her own terms and fears no one. She knows what is wrong and what is right. She is much more evolved in this season and lot of commotion is happening this time."

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and Samar Shaikh, "Dev DD" season 2 streams on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. The show also stars Sanjay Suri, Aman Uppal, Nauheed Cyrusi, Rashmi Agdekar, Rumana Molla, Deepika Amin and Suneel Sihna.

