Dev Joshi: 'Baalveer Returns' storyline helped explore acting skills

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Dev Joshi, who plays six different characters in the show "Balveer Returns", says the show has helped him evolve as an artiste.

He adds that the show is challenging for him, which makes it an exciting deal.

"This new season of Baalveer Returns comes with an exciting twist of seven lookalikes. Personally, all these characters will be different drastically, and I was unrecognisable after each change of character," he told IANS.