Dev Joshi: 'Baalveer Returns' storyline helped explore acting skills

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Dev Joshi, who plays six different characters in the show "Balveer Returns", says the show has helped him evolve as an artiste.
He adds that the show is challenging for him, which makes it an exciting deal.
"This new season of Baalveer Returns comes with an exciting twist of seven lookalikes. Personally, all these characters will be different drastically, and I was unrecognisable after each change of character," he told IANS.
He added: "As an actor, this storyline would really help me explore my skills as an actor as I always love to face such challenges! Also the character of Kaal, the negative lead, would be cold blooded, ruthless and very strong. So, this new version is very exciting for me."
Dev adds that shooting a supernatural show as "Balveer Returns" is challenging as it involves a "great deal of imagination".
"I am already going through that struggle for so long and it feels like a play now. Supernatural shows take a great deal of Imagination and vision to make it look real. Also in this season, for the promo I had to do all the characters in a single day. Also all of them are different in style, characteristics, language etc. so it's hard but equally exciting. Everything and anything to give the audience the best entertainment with a positive message," he says.
