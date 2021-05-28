Dev Negi delighted as new track 'Mental' crosses 1.8mn views in 3 days

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Singer Devi Negi is happy with the response his latest track, the peppy party number "Mental", has received.

The song has received over 1,822,418 views at the last count on its official YouTube page since its release on May 25, with 4.3K likes and counting.

"I'm getting good response on this song and, just like how the audience loved my previous songs, they are loving this one. I am getting all the love through social media and people are making videos, also recording clips of the song. I am so delighted about it," said Negi.