Devi Sri Prasad to make his acting debut soon!

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most sought-after composers in Telugu cinema, he had worked with all the top superstars in Tollywood.

Devi has also scored several hit albums in Tamil including Vijay's Sachein, Villu, Suriya's Singam, Kamal Haasan's Manmadhan Ambu, Dhanush's Vengai, and Ajith's Veeram.