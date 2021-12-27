Devi Sri Prasad to make his acting debut soon!

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most sought-after composers in Telugu cinema, he had worked with all the top superstars in Tollywood.
Devi has also scored several hit albums in Tamil including Vijay's Sachein, Villu, Suriya's Singam, Kamal Haasan's Manmadhan Ambu, Dhanush's Vengai, and Ajith's Veeram.
Media houses have been reporting for a long time that Devi will also soon debut as a hero but the composer had denied it earlier. But in a recent interview, Devi has said that the lockdown has changed his perception and he is planning to try out different things so, very soon one can expect his acting debut.
Devi Sri Prasad's recent album Pushpa has become a huge hit in multiple languages and the composer is super happy about the reception.