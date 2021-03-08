Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Grew up in a family of women with no men

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks back at her challenging childhood after her father passed away. On International Women's Day on Monday, she says that the circumstance meant she grew up in a family of strong women.

"I lost my father at an early age and society treated my family not very well, due to the lack of a father figure at my home. It was my mother and her mom who faced society. They are the beautiful women in my life who taught me to choose to challenge and live. I remember how my mother would go to work even when she was ill. She wanted to give us all that a father does for his kids. I have seen her fight for us. She was both a mother and a father for us," recalls Devoleena.