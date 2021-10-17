Devoleena returns from hols, speaks up on 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Popular face of television industry Devoleena Bhattacharjee who went back to her hometown Assam for Durga Puja celebration with her family, finally returns back to Mumbai. She is all happy to resume work and also talks about the ongoing season of 'Bigg Boss'.

She says: "I was in Assam for the festivities. I had a great time with my mom, family and my friends. After so many years I enjoyed Pandal hopping. I also took blessings from Devi Kamakhya. And now I'm finally back in Mumbai and looking ahead to focusing on my work. The break was a must after the pandemic."