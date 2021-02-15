Dhakdhak-India Ke Dil Ki Dhadkan: Indian Content, Made By Indian Creators, For Indian Fans

This app comes as a relief to Indian content creators when the Chinese app TikTok gets banned in India. Dhakdhak is a quality substitute for Tik-Tok and is expanding its footprint in India crossing over 1 Lakh downloads. 20,000 plus content creators have already created engaging and entertaining content in form of short videos.

Dhakdhak is beyond ‘entertainment' the real value it creates is, it gives a platform to the artists and content creators to showcase their talents, especially when TikTok gets banned in India. Anirudha Kotgire, co-founder of Dhakdhak believes that rather than luring talented content creators with short-lived fame, Dhakdhak offers a sustainable model of growth and revenue. This platform wants to help youth create a career and not just chase temporary highs.

Anirudha says, "We could provide the opportunity for few budding stars to promote some regional brands and commercial ads. We could also supply artists and performers for media houses for shows and events. We look forward to creating a bigger stage for the Dhakdhak stars an prospects in terms of chance in TV shows, films, and international events."

Mandar Lande, co-founder Dhakdhak says, "With our strong technology background and proven business model, backed by the sound investment from Mumbai-based business tycoon, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, we already are a testament to video content renaissance in India. Many local and national brands seek association and promotions already. We are in discussions with professional training schools like acting schools, dancing schools, and expert trainers to provide formal coaching to budding artists. Renowned media and production houses in Bollywood and Regional film collaborations are on the cards soon."

Dhakdhak shows a promise to truly get the pulse racing for the viewers, as this application changes the way entertainment, infotainment, advertising, product placement in creative content will work. With content creators like Pooja Rawat, Srushti Ambavale, Sonali Malhotraa, Adina Adhikari, Mehr Panchal, and Trupti Rane already onboard, fans are in for a sure visual treat!

Dhakdhak stands in a market space with tight competition as many media houses and content studios are venturing into the short video app space, but Dhakdhak's sustainable platform encouraging artist development creates a promise for long term growth. It will be interesting to see how Dhakdhak's value-driven platform will emerge from this competitive space. We sure can say, DHAKDHAK- India Ke Dil Ki Dhadkan, is an application that goes beyond entertainment and creates value.

