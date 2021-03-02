'Dhamaka' teaser: Witness Kartik Aaryan in intense avatar as righteous news anchor

The nearly one-minute-long teaser was shared by the actor on his Instagram account. He also revealed that the movie is set to stream on Netflix exclusively, without giving away the release date.Kartik captioned the post, "Main hoon Arjun Pathak. Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga. #Dhamaka, Coming soon, only on Netflix."In the intriguing teaser, the actor can be seen giving an insight into the intense, gritty, and solid character of a news anchor. Breaking away from the usually light-hearted roles Kartik ventures into the intense world of thriller cinema with 'Dhamaka'.The teaser sees him in a raw and rustic avatar and it is all about Kartik's character and the way he is handling the stressful situation amidst live cameras.The teaser of 'Dhamaka' promises a gripping story woven around a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb-blast in realtime. In the teaser, Kartik's character Arjun Pathak can be seen saying, "Jo bhi kahunga, sach kahunga."Kartik also spoke about the film and said, "Dhamaka has been a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix."Directed by Ram Madhvani, the thriller is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment, and Lionsgate.Speaking about the project, the filmmaker said, "Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film Dhamaka will be on Netflix. We know that this is only our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences."He further shared, "I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now. And I'm thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360-degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better."Earlier, the makers of 'Dhamaka' had unveiled the first look of the film revealing Kartik's character Arjun Pathak. Dressed in a suit, the bespectacled journalist, with long hair with a hint of blood on himself, Kartik's avatar intrigued the audience stirring the excitement for the film.The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb-blast in realtime. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also feature in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2'. (ANI)