Dhanush aggressively promoting Atrangi Re in Mumbai!

Dhanush, who stayed away from the promotions of Jagame Thandhiram after the producers opted for a direct digital release is now aggressively promoting his Hindi film Atrangi Re, which is also scheduled to have its digital premiere on Disney + Hotstar.
Dhanush was spotted with the film's heroine Sara Ali Khan and his other costar Akshay Kumar in Mumbai. Dhanush and Sara were also seen interacting with Karan Johar.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, who had launched Dhanush in Bollywood with the blockbuster Raanjhanna, Atrangi Re is all set to release on December 24.
AR Rahman, who had composed music for Raanjhanna is scoring the music for Atrangi Re. Sources say that Dhanush's next Maaran will also be not released in theaters and if all goes well, the film will have a direct digital release on Disney + Hotstar!