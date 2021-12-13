Dhanush aggressively promoting Atrangi Re in Mumbai!

Dhanush, who stayed away from the promotions of Jagame Thandhiram after the producers opted for a direct digital release is now aggressively promoting his Hindi film Atrangi Re, which is also scheduled to have its digital premiere on Disney + Hotstar.

Dhanush was spotted with the film's heroine Sara Ali Khan and his other costar Akshay Kumar in Mumbai. Dhanush and Sara were also seen interacting with Karan Johar.