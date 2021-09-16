Dhanush and Ameer to team up again?

Ameer had earlier acted in Vetri's Vada Chennai with Dhanush. The latest update is that Ameer will also be teaming up with his Vada Chennai costar Dhanush in his upcoming film Maaran.

Yesterday, we had reported that director Vetrimaaran has roped in director Ameer of Paruthiveeran fame to play a pivotal role in his upcoming film Vaadi Vasal with Suriya.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and directed by Karthick Naren, Ameer will be essaying a pivotal character in the film. Ameer's scenes will be shot in the new schedule which will begin very soon.

Sources say that many directors are now planning to rope in Ameer as they find him to be a talented actor, especially after watching his performance in Vada Chennai.

