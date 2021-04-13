Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran to join hands?

Arun Matheswaran's debut film Rocky with Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja is yet to release but he is already busy shooting for his sophomore directorial Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy Suresh, the film also marks the acting debut of maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

It is worth mentioning here that Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures hold the theatrical rights of Rocky. The latest update we hear is that impressed with Arun's working style and caliber, Selva recommended the young director to Dhanush.

Sources also say that Dhanush is planning to rope in Arun for one of his upcoming films with Sathya Jyothi Films.

But the project will start rolling only next year as Dhanush has series of films with Karthick Naren, Selvaraghavan, and Raatchasan director Ram Kumar.