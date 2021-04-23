Dhanush and Maari Selvaraj to join hands again after Karnan

It's well known that Dhanush's latest release Karnan has become his career-highest grosser in Tamil Nadu and we had reported the same a few days back

Now, Dhanush has revealed that he is all set to join hands again with Karnan director Maari Selvaraj again for a film and the pre-production works are progressing in full swing.

"Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre-production going on, Shoot will commence next year", tweeted Dhanush.

Produced by Thanu's V Creations, Karnan is said to be inching the 50cr mark in Tamil Nadu but with 50% occupancy, things are a bit difficult now. The film earned universal critical acclaim and also worked well at the box office despite the pandemic.