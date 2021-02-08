Dhanush and Malavika play investigative journalists in Karthick Naren's film?

If reports are to be believed, both Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan are said to be playing investigative journalists in their upcoming film with Karthick Naren. The first schedule of the film was recently completed in Hyderabad.
Dhanush will be now heading to the US for the shoot of his upcoming Netflix film with Russo Brothers. The actor is expected to join the team only in May.
On completing her first schedule with Dhanush and their mutual love for Maggi noodles, Malavika tweeted: "So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor!
Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you everyday and our mutual love for ‘maggi’ @dhanushkraja Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon! #D43".
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. Samuthirakani and Smrithi Venkat are also essaying pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.