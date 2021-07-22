Dhanush and Pooja Hegde to team up?

We had recently reported that after signing a multilingual with the National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush is likely to team up with Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and Mr. Majnu fame for a new film that is about a single man's fight against the current educational system.

Sources say that director Venky Atluri is planning to rope in Pooja Hegde to play the romantic interest of Dhanush in this biggie. Pooja is planning to make a comeback in Tamil with Vijay's Beast while she is a big star already in Tollywood.

Sources say that Sithara Entertainments, the producer of Dhanush-Venky Atluri 's film feel that Pooja's presence would help them in Tamil and Telugu.