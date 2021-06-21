Dhanush and Sai Pallavi to team up again?

The latest hot buzz from the Telugu media circle is that the Rowdy Baby pair Dhanush and Sai Pallavi are likely to share screen space again in a trilingual film.
Yes, National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula who is all set to direct Dhanush in a Tamil-Telugu-Hindi trilingual film is likely to rope in Sai Pallavi to pair opposite the Dhanush.
Sai Pallavi has become the favorite heroine of Sekhar Kammula that the director had already worked with her in films like Fidaa and Love Story.
Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao's Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP will be producing this yet-untitled film.
Sources say that the shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year or early next year.