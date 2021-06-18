Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula teaming up for a trilingual film!

National Award-winning Telugu film director Sekhar Kammula of Leader, Happy Days, Fidaa, and Life is Beautiful fame is all set to direct National Award-winning Tamil actor Dhanush for a trilingual film. Yes, the movie will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

To be produced by Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao's Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.

Sekhar Kammula is currently busy with the post-production works of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story and on the other hand, Dhanush has several films including yet-untitled projects with Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar, Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan, Atrangi Re with Aanand L Rai, and The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers in the pipeline.