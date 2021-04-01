Dhanush: As an actor and human, 'Karnan' has taught me so many things

The actor has however sent a press note to his fans and media. "Karnan is a special film to me. As an actor and human, Karnan has taught me so many things. Mari Selvaraj's humanity and perseverance were a surprise every day. I used to even think about whether someone can be a good human being like Mari Selvaraj. Thanks for choosing me as your Karnan and thanks for coming into my life. Be the same, you have a special place in the industry", said Dhanush.

The National Award-winning actor Dhanush couldn't attend the press meet of his upcoming film Karnan as he is in the US for the shoot of Russo Brother's The Gray Man.

"I also thank Thanu sir here. He blindly believes in my story selection and it only increases my responsibility as an actor. Santhosh's music is an elephant-like strength to Karnan. Thank you Meena Santhosh for introducing Mari Selvaraj to me", he added.

"Thank you Theni Eeshwar sir. People who have seen the film are raving about your work. All the best sir. I also thank the entire cast and crew of Karnan. They have invested their hard work both physically and mentally in this film. Karnan has come out well with authentic and realistic making only because of their cooperation. Thanks to my fans, only because of their encouragement I'm trying to give my best in each film. Karnan will come with a lot of raging questions", concluded Dhanush.

Karnan is all set to release on April 9.