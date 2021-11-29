Dhanush bags Best Actor Award for Asuran at the BRICS Film Festival

Dhanush posted the snapshot of the BRICS Film Festival Award announcement and wrote: "An absolute honour".

Dhanush's Asuran has fetched him yet another honor on Sunday. Yes, Dhanush has won the Best Actor Award in the sixth edition of the BRICS Film Festival held along with the International Film Festival of India.

The Press Information Bureau of India earlier tweeted: "@dhanushkraja

is awarded the Best Actor (male) in #BRICS Film Festival, conducted alongside #IFFI52, for the film '#Asuran'".

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and directed by Vetrimaaran, Dhanush won the Best Actor for his performance in the recently concluded National Award. The film was also adjudged as the Best Tamil film.

Based on Vekkai novel, Dhanush played a farmer in the film. Asuran was also remade in Telugu by actor Venkatesh.

Besides the critical acclaim, Asuran is also a huge blockbuster at the box office