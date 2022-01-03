Dhanush begins shooting for his bilingual 'Vaathi!'

Produced by Sithara Entertainment, Venky Atluri is helming the action drama that talks about the problems faced by the students in the current educational system.

Dhanush has commenced shooting for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi in Hyderabad today. While the Tamil version is Vaathi , Sir is the title for the Telugu version.

Samyuktha Menon of Theevandi fame plays Dhanush's pair in the biggie. Dhanush's favorite GV Prakash is composing the music for Vaathi, Dinesh Krishnan has been roped in to crank the camera, and Naveen Nooli of Jersey fame is taking care of the cuts.

The rest of the actors who are associated with Vaathi/Sir are yet to be revealed.

Sources say that Dhanush will be in Hyderabad for the next two weeks and after that, he will return to Chennai for the shoot of Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven.