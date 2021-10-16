Dhanush begins shooting for 'Naane Varuven'!

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film and Yamini Yagnamurthy who cranked the camera for Arun Matheeshwaran's Saani Kaayidhaam starring Keerthy and Selvaraghavan is handling the cinematography for Naane Varuven.

When the film was announced Selvaraghavan's regular Arvind Krishna was supposed to crank the camera but he has been replaced by Yamini. Also, Bhuvan Sreenivasan has been roped in to take care of the cuts.

Selvaraghavan is likely to wrap up the film in two to three months. If all goes well, Naane Varuven will hit the screens for the Summer Holidays of 2022.