Dhanush clicks with the 'Enjaamy' duo, pic goes viral!

Dhanush, who had partnered with Yuvan Shankar Raja for many chartbuster albums like Pudhuettai, Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, and the recent Rowdy Baby track from Maari 2 has also attended the party.

Today (August 31), Yuvan Shankar Raja is celebrating his 42nd birthday. Last night, the music composer had a grand birthday party for his friends and close family members.

After the party, Dhanush clicked a pic with Arivu and Dhee, the writer and singer of the viral Enjoy Enjaami track. "With Enjaami’s .. A billion and a half picture !!", tweeted Dhanush.

Needless to say, the pic has become viral. This pic has also put an end to the controversy that Arivu and Dhee are no longer friends. There was a rumor that Dhee's PR team sidelines Arivu and it created a huge uproar on social media.

At the party, Dhanush also sang his hit Rowdy Baby track with Dhee