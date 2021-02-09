Dhanush completes dubbing for Karnan, all set for April release!

Dhanush is all set to complete the dubbing of his portions in the upcoming rural action drama Karnan directed by Maari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. The actor will soon leave for the US for the shoot of the Russo Brothers' Netflix film The Gray Man. Once he reaches Hollywood, he will have to follow the bio bubble protocol.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for Karnan. Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, and Natty are playing pivotal characters in Karnan for which Theni Eshwar has cranked the camera.

The makers of Karnan have confirmed that they are planning for a grand release in April. Besides Karnan, Dhanush has also completed the first two schedules of his yet-untitled film with Karthick Naren and one schedule in Selvaraghavan'sNaane Varuven.