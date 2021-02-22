Dhanush confirms his second release of 2021!

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music and Theni Eshwar has cranked the camera.

We all know that Dhanush's rural action drama Karnan is all set to release on April 9 and the Maari Selvaraj directorial is his first theatrical release of this year.

The latest update is that the multi-faceted actor has confirmed his second theatrical release of this year. Yes, Atrangi Re, the third Hindi film of Dhanush is all set to release on August 6 of this year.

Directed by Aanand L Rai who launched Dhanush in Hindi with Raanjhanna, the film also has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Dhanush also has Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan and a yet-untitled film with Karthick Naren in the pipeline.