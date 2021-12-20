Dhanush credits Rajinikanth and 'Baahubali' for the expansion of the South films

In his recent interview, Dhanush has credited Superstar Rajinikanth and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the spread of the South films across the country.
Dhanush said that Rajinikanth has a great fanbase in India, the US, Japan, and many countries across the globe. The actor also added that after Rajinikanth, the makers of Baahubali have also expanded the South film market to many places.
Dhanush also said that he is against the usual divide between the South and North films. The actor also credited filmmakers like Selvaraghavan, Vetrimaaran, Balu Mahendra, Aanand L Rai, and Balki for shaping up his career.
Meanwhile, Dhanush's Atrangi Re is all set to release this Friday on Disney + Hotstar. Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan are also playing pivotal characters in Atrangi Re.