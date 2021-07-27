Dhanush fans are excited, the first look of his next from tomorrow!

Fans of Dhanush are super excited as they have a special reason to celebrate his birthday tomorrow(July 28).
Yes, Sathya Jyothi Films, the producers of Dhanush's upcoming film with Karthick Naren have announced that the first look and title of the film will be unveiled tomorrow on the actor's birthday at 11 AM.
They posted a short video without revealing the face of Dhanush with a thumping build-up music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Malavika Mohanan plays Dhanush's pair in the film while Samthurakani, Mahendran of Master fame, and Smruthi Venkat are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Sharfu, and Suhas, the writers of Varathan and Virus are co-writing the screenplay and lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and songs in the film.