Dhanush heaps praise on 'Rocky', to hit the screens on Dec 23!

Actor Dhanush who has recently watched Taramani actor Vasanth Ravi's upcoming film Rocky has heaped praise on the film and called it an absolute gem. He particularly lauded veteran director Bharathiraja's performance.

"This film is an absolute GEM !! Watch out for some very strong performances. Especially from my beloved Bharathiraja sir. Best of luck to the entire team. Especially , the very talented Arun Madheshwaran. God bless", tweeted Dhanush.