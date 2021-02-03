Dhanush: I'm hoping for a theatrical release of 'Jagame Thandhiram' just like my fans

While producer Sashikanth is trying his best to balance the digital and theatrical release o f Jagame Thandhiram , hero Dhanush wants the film to only release in theaters first. Sources say that Sashikanth had planned to releas e Jagame Thandhiram in theaters first and in two weeks, the film would also be premiered on Netflix just like the recent blockbuster Master .

But theater owners want films to hit the OTT platforms only after thirty days of theatrical release. Netflix is also said to be paying a hefty amount only for the direct digital premiere or within two weeks of theatrical release, they are not fine with the thirty days delay.

The latest is that Sashikanth is likely to go for a direct digital premiere. But Dhanush puts extra pressure with his tweet on Tuesday.

"I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed", tweeted Dhanush.