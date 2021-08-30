After completing a couple of schedules in Hyderabad, team Maaran has resumed the shoot of their film in Chennai. As Dhanush is simultaneously shooting for Maaran and Thiruchitrambalam, the respective teams are camping in Chennai city.
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Patinaaru fame is directing Maaran, the film also has Samuthirakani, Mahendran of Master fame, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal characters.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters in Thiruchitrambalam.
Both these films are likely to release early next year! After completing the shoot of these two films, Dhanush will start shooting for Selvaraghavan's new film with Kalaipuli S Thanu. He also has a multilingual film with Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline.