After completing a couple of schedules in Hyderabad, team Maaran has resumed the shoot of their film in Chennai. As Dhanush is simultaneously shooting for Maaran and Thiruchitrambalam, the respective teams are camping in Chennai city.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Patinaaru fame is directing Maaran, the film also has Samuthirakani, Mahendran of Master fame, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal characters.