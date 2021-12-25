National Award-winning actor Dhanush is upbeat about his next with Rocky director Arun Matheshwaran. The young director's debut film Rocky has just hit the screens and received positive reviews. He has also wrapped up Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy and Selvaraghavan. Arun is also likely to do a film with Nayanthara, says a source in the industry.

Dhanush, who usually subtly expresses his victory or any big collaboration sounded excited with his recent tweet confirming that he is going to join hands with Arun.

"Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran ‘s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya", tweeted Dhanush.

Sources say that Sathya Jyothi Films is in talks to bankroll the project, which is said to be a period action drama set in the pre-Independence era. More details on the cast and crew will be out in the coming days.

If all goes well, the shoot of the film will begin in the second quarter of 2022. Dhanush is also all set to wrap up his upcoming film Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan in January.

