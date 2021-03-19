Dhanush: Karthik Subbaraj is one of the best directors I have worked with

Wishing director Karthik Subbaraj on his birthday, the multi-faceted actor Dhanush tweeted: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @karthiksubbaraj you are easily one of the best directors I have worked with. Keep rocking. God bless".

Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram will soon go live on the leading OTT platform Netflix. Though Dhanush is upset with the film's producer Sashikanth for directly releasing the film on Netflix, he loved Jagame Thandhiram and the entire working experience with Karthik Subbaraj.