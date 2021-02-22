Dhanush plays the notorious gangster Suruli in 'Jagame Thandhiram', teaser out on Netflix!

Today, Netflix India has officially launched the teaser of Dhanush's upcoming gangster thriller Jagame Thandhiram. This is the first tweet from the OTT giant about the official direct digital premiere of Jagame Thandhiram on their platform.

From the teaser, it's clear that Dhanush plays a notorious Madurai-based gangster named Suruli in the film. It looks like we have to watch the film to know more about why he moves to the UK and joins a local criminal gang in the country.