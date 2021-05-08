Dhanush recalls his first photoshoot for 'Kadhal Konden'!

Though Dhanush made his debut with Thulluvatho Ilamai (written by Selvaraghavan and directed by Kasthuri Raja), he grabbed everyone's attention with his sophomore film Kadhal Konden directed by his elder brother Selvaraghavan.

"The very first few pics that we shot for kadhal konden. Where it all started. Shot by cameraman Aravind Krishna and directed by selvaraghavan. #vinodh #divya", wrote Dhanush on Instagram and shared a glimpse of his first photoshoot.

These pics were shot by Kadhal Konden's cameraman Arvind Krishna. Interestingly, after many years, Dhanush, Selvaraghavan, and Arvind Krishna are now working together in Naane Varuven, a gangster thriller produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

From humble beginnings, Dhanush is now one of the most celebrated actors of the country with two National Awards.



