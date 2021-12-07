Dhanush says director Arun Matheswaran's 'Rocky' is a 'gem'

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) The team of director Arun Matheswaran's 'Rocky', which is to hit screens on December 23 this year, is on cloud nine as actor Dhanush, who seldom expresses his opinions on films prior to their release, has called their film an absolute 'gem'.

Dhanush took to social media to say, "This film is an absolute GEM!! Watch out for some very strong performances. Especially from my beloved Bharathiraja sir. Best of luck to the entire team. Especially, the very talented Arun Matheswaran. God bless."