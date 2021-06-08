Dhanush says he's ready for a sequel to 'Jagame Thandhiram'!

In the Twitter Spaces session, Dhanush has revealed that he wants a sequel to Jagame Thandhiram. "I loved the character Suruli so much that have asked Karthik Subbaraj to do a sequel", said Dhanush.

Dhanush also added that in the film, he has replicated Rajinikanth's mannerisms in a few scenes. "Generally, I'm a big fan of Rajini sir so, it's quite natural that I try to replicate his style but somehow managed to control it in other films. But in Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik has asked me to retain those mannerisms because he himself is an ardent fan of Rajini sir", said the actor.

The actor also said that he wouldn't be directing any new films for three years because of his lineup and he doesn't want to miss the chance to work with the talented directors he has signed recently.

Dhanush is currently in the USA for The Gray Man directed by Russo Brothers. He will be returning to India in two weeks.

The actor also said that he is disappointed with Jagame Thandhiram's digital release. "But in a way, I'm happy that Netflix is going to give a big reach and the film will also offer some respite during the troubling times of the pandemic", he said.

Dhanush also promised a photoshoot session with fans once the country returns to normalcy.