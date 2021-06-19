Dhanush: Sekhar Kammula is one of the directors I admire!

Dhanush's recent OTT release Jagame Thandhiram has been panned by critics. Most of the leading critics and audiences disliked the film as the content failed their expectations.

Understanding the negativity around the film, Dhanush has given the morning dose of positivity to his fans by updating his new film with Sekhar Kammula. Though the announcement came yesterday, Dhanush has decided to update about the project only today to tackle the negative vibe about Jagame Thandhiram. The actor said that Sekhar Kammula is one of the directors he admires and feels excited to work with him.