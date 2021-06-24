Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven' to begin on August 20

Selva is reuniting with brother Dhanush after classic hits like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Thulluvatho Ilamai, and Mayakkam Enna

Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter page to confirm that his upcoming action drama film Naane Varuven is all set to begin on August 20.

Selvaraghavan is also teaming up with his lucky duo music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Arvind Krishna after Nenjam Marapathillai.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, this new film will release by the end of this year.

Besides Naane Varuven, Dhanush also has yet-untitled films with Karthick Naren, Sekhar Kammula, and Ram Kumar, Atrangi Re with Aanand L Rai, and The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers in the pipeline.